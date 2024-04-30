seo.addblock
We use cookies for your convenience. More details.
  1. Home page
  2. Websites by category
  3. Travel and tourism
  4. Plane tickets
  5. Yandex.Travel

Promo codes for Yandex.Travel in India

Yandex.Travel active coupons and promo codes for April - May 2024

15% discount on hotel bookings using an exclusive promotional code!
S15 Show code
S15 Show code
Profitable proposition! Hotel booking with 12% discount using code!
S12 Show code
S12 Show code
-15% on any hotel booking and up to 20% cashback with promotional code!
HLK Show code
HLK Show code
Save 12% when booking a hotel room! (iOS)
S12 Show code
S12 Show code
Save 12% when booking a hotel room! (Android)
S12 Show code
S12 Show code
Cashback 20% and 10% discount on accommodation using promo code!
ACK Show code
ACK Show code
5000 rubles discount on hotel booking when you enter a promotional code!
VEL Show code
VEL Show code
Up to 15% discount on hotels using a promotional code!
EDA Show code
EDA Show code
10% discount on hotels using promo code!
NRU Show code
NRU Show code
Up to -20% on hotels in Moscow using a promotional code!
W20 Show code
W20 Show code
20% discount on hotels in St. Petersburg using a promotional code!
B20 Show code
B20 Show code
Up to 10% discount on hotels using a promotional code!
L10 Show code
L10 Show code
Cashback up to 20% on all hotels!
Open coupon
Open coupon
From 3760 rubles for air tickets to Sochi from the capital!
Open coupon
Open coupon
A hotel room in Murmansk starts from only 550 rubles per night!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Let's fly to Baikal! Flights from Moscow to Irkutsk from only 6,474 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Flights from Moscow to Petrozavodsk starting from 5611 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
From Moscow to Murmansk only from 4274 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Hotels in Sheregesh from 750 rubles per night!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Tickets Moscow – Vladimir starting from 673 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Bus tickets to St. Petersburg from the capital from 935 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Plane tickets from Moscow to Kaliningrad from only 2,774 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Flights to Antalya from Moscow from 7955 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
From 2194 rubles for flights from Moscow to St. Petersburg!
Open coupon
Open coupon
To Tashkent from the capital - from 6689 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
From 880 rubles from Moscow to Tula by bus!
Open coupon
Open coupon
From 5408 rubles for air tickets to Sochi from the Northern capital!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Flights from 1345 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Bus tickets from 368 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon

Yandex.Travel Promo codes for webdites similar to

1000 rubles discount on hotel room booking using City Travel promo code! All promo codes City Travel (9)
All promo codes
dus Show code
dus Show code
Show more coupons

Similar offers

Anywayanyday
Anywayanyday
Emirates
Emirates
Vueling
Vueling
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways
City Travel
City Travel
Add a review
Access to secret promo codes
Test banner