seo.addblock
We use cookies for your convenience. More details.
  1. Home page
  2. Websites by category
  3. Services
  4. Medical services
  5. Alter

Promo codes for Alter in India

Alter active coupons and promo codes for April - May 2024

Exclusive! -20% using a promotional code for a session with a psychologist!
dus Show code
dus Show code
-20% when you enter a promotional code for a visit to a psychologist!
S20 Show code
S20 Show code
-20% for the first payment for an online session with a psychologist!
N20 Show code
N20 Show code
Session with a psychologist with savings 20% when you activate a promotional code!
ДЫХ Show code
ДЫХ Show code
20% discount on a session with a psychologist when you activate the promo code!
А20 Show code
А20 Show code
20% discount using promo code to pay for a session with a psychologist!
ARY Show code
ARY Show code
Attractive offer! -20% for the first session with a psychologist when you enter a promotional code!
СТИ Show code
СТИ Show code
Psychological session with a 20% discount using the spring promotional code!
СНА Show code
СНА Show code
Listen to the podcast from Alter for free and learn how psychotherapy works from the inside!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Gift certificates with 10% benefit!
Open coupon
Open coupon
-20% for a session with a psychologist using a promotional code!
k20 Show code
k20 Show code
Choose a psychologist online and sign up for a session for free!
Open coupon
Open coupon
First session with a psychologist with the benefit 20% using the code!
ЖКА Show code
ЖКА Show code
Gift certificate from 5000 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Learn useful information about psychology for free on the Alter blog!
Open coupon
Open coupon
First session with a psychologist with the benefit 20% using a promotional code!
ЕСТ Show code
ЕСТ Show code
A session with a psychologist costs from only 1,500 rubles!
Open coupon
Open coupon
Appointment with a psychologist with benefits: discount using promo code!
0DC Show code
0DC Show code
Show more coupons
Add a review
Access to secret promo codes
Test banner