Do you want to buy goods in American online stores? Shipito service offers comfortable online shopping on eBay, Amazon and other popular sites! The intermediary company will make the payment, track the seller's answers in chat rooms, organize temporary storage and deliver the purchase to your country on favorable terms! You will be able to leave orders in several stores and combine all orders into one parcel. The presence of its own warehouses provides buyers with significant savings. The organization cooperates with retail customers and legal entities. The tariff plans include monthly and annual subscriptions with a different set of services. Shipito discount coupons for April - May 2024 of the year in India will help you get the most benefit! This page contains all active offers and promotions. Explore the list and activate the suitable options!

Learn more Hide