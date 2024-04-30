Skillbox is an online university where modern digital professions are taught. The educational platform gives you the opportunity to learn the most in-demand specialties of the present and future. A long list of fields allows you to choose what you are really interested in: design, marketing, programming, management or business. Classes are taught by leaders of the digital market. You will hone your skills on real projects and at the end of the program you will be able to get a guaranteed internship in these companies or with partners of the online university. All teachers are professionals in the digital sphere, which means that they are aware of the latest trends and new developments. Want to make learning more affordable? Use Skillbox promo codes for April - May 2024 of the year in India and get a discount! Invest in your education and become a sought-after specialist!

Learn more Hide