Where am I?

We are a large website service with which you can find out about the latest current promotions of popular stores, services, games and mobile applications and in the future use promotional discount codes to get the maximum benefit.

What is a promotional code?

Promotional code this is usually a word or a random set of letters and numbers that gives you the opportunity to receive an additional discount, free shipping or a nice gift.

Where can I get a promotional code?

To get a promotional code, find the store you are interested in in the section «All stores»< span style="background-color: initial;"> or use the search at the top of the page to go to the store page on our website, and then click the green “Open coupon” button – The promotional code will open in a new page, from where you can copy it and use it when placing an order on the online store website.

How to use a promotional code?

The promotional code can be applied in the online store at one of the stages of making a purchase: most often directly in the “Cart” section or at the final step of order confirmation. There you can see the “Promotional Code” field of the same name. or a field with a similar name: "Secret word", "Magic word", "Promotion code" etc. Enter the promotional code received on the pages of our website into this field and click the “Apply” button, if available. After this, complete the order.

If you haven’t found the “Promotional Code” field or similar, but you see the “Comment on order” field, then enter the promotional code there – the online store manager will independently apply the promotional code to your order.

Is it safe to use the promotional codes provided?

Yes, using promotional codes is absolutely safe. Online stores themselves constantly conduct various promotions where they post promotional codes or issue personal promotional codes to partner sites (which includes our site), thus welcoming and approving their use.

Is it all free?

Yes, all of our promotional codes are free and publicly available.

Where do you get promotional codes?

Some of the promotional codes are directly provided to us by the owners of online stores, some are sent to us by users, and some we look for on the Internet. We collect all the information we find on the store page and constantly monitor its relevance!

How to add a promotional code?

If you find a promotional code that is not yet on the site, you can send it via feedback form , and we'll definitely add it if it works. In the message, indicate the store for which the promotional code is valid, as well as (if you know it) the expiration date of the promotional code and additional terms of use (minimum order amount, restrictions on product category, etc.) If you do not know all this information, then you can simply send a promotional code, indicating the store to which it applies, and we will find all the other information ourselves :)

I added a promotional code, but it did not appear on the site. Why?

Most likely, your promotional code has not yet been moderated by the administrator. Immediately after its completion, the promotional code will appear on the website.

I copied the promotional code, but it didn’t work. What should I do?

You can write to us by email. email support@promokodus.com indicating the specific store and promotion for which your promotional code did not work. We will definitely help.

I opened the coupon, and in the “Promo code” field The promotional code itself is missing. What does this mean?

This means that to participate in this promotion and receive the specified discount or gift, you do not need to enter a promotional code.

I was looking for a promotional code for an online store/service/game and came to your site, but I couldn’t find a promotional code. Are you trying to mislead people?

We are not trying to mislead anyone, it’s just that at the moment there are no current promotional codes in this store/service/game and there are only promotions that are available without using them. However, this does not mean that we do not have the promotional codes you need :) We advise you to visit regularly