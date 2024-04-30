About iHerb Store

Brand features

Partnerships with exclusive brands. In iHerb, you can place an order for products from leading manufacturers with an excellent reputation: Now Foods, Life Extension, Doctor's Best, 21st Century. The seller focuses on the high-quality and natural composition of the products: each product, whether it is household chemicals or a food additive, is certified. Caring for the comfort and safety of customers. The main mission of iHerb is to help customers improve their health. That is why the online shop stores each product from the catalogue in clean warehouses equipped with modern climate control systems. Any supplement from the hypermarket that is delivered to the customer has a long shelf life. The presence of a unique loyalty program. Do you want every purchase in the iHerb store to be as profitable as possible for you? For any order on the site, the user receives a bonus of 5% of the total cost of goods. It is automatically applied to your next purchase.

The assortment of the online store

Biologically active supplements. Amino acids, antioxidants, digestive enzymes, vitamin and mineral complexes, superfoods and dietary substitutes – you can easily find the right remedy. The natural composition of the product makes it suitable even for children and pregnant women. Sports nutrition. Would you like to put your figure in order? The iHerb store will delight you with an excellent selection of proteins, BCAA, creatine and fat burners. For athletes, the company offers not only high-quality food, but also various accessories. Do you want to give up harmful sweets? Then check out the range of dietary food, which includes healthy desserts and protein bars. Medicinal herbs. The safest remedy for the treatment and prevention of any disease is herbal collections with a natural composition. The catalogue contains goji berries, ginseng, rosehip, ashwagandha, yohimbe and ready-made homeopathic formulas. For many products from this category, customers are often given a discount. Personal care products and cosmetics. The iHerb store offers shower gels, Korean hair masks, facial skin care serums and various beauty gadgets. The site often provides a significant discount on products of specific brands. Pet care products. Balanced food with a natural composition, funny toys, medicinal additives and hygiene products are presented here in several price ranges.

Profitable shopping

discount on selected beauty and health products;

bonus promo code for new customers;

a coupon for free delivery of products to Russia.

