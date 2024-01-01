seo.addblock
How to improve audience loyalty, increase sales and attract more traffic to the website?

The answer is simple: promo codes!
By posting your promo code on our website, you get millions of potential buyers.
And there are no financial risks – you pay the commission only after the client completes the target action.

What are promo codes and how are they useful for business

A promo code is a special combination of letters and numbers that allows you to get a discount on a certain product or service. Promo codes are beneficial not only to customers. It is a working tool for any business. Using promo codes allows you to:

Increase audience loyalty.

Everyone likes discounts and promotions. Promo codes are a working way to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Increase sales.

Even if the difference in price is insignificant, the opportunity to make one or another purchase as part of a special offer will interest buyers. They receive discounts, and you receive increased sales and, accordingly, additional profit.

Attract additional traffic to the site.

By placing a promo code on a large aggregator, you attract a lot of visitors to your site. This increases its position in the search results, which has a positive effect on both recognition and sales.

promokodus.com – the largest aggregator of promo codes in Runet!

promokodus.com is a promo code aggregator. Today, more than 3,500 advertisers cooperate with us, including Yandex.Market, LG, Eldorado and many other well-known names.

We are chosen because:
  • Our website is a large promo code aggregator in the Russian Federation and the CIS. On average, the number of visitors is 1.5 million per month. These are all your potential clients. promokodus.com is a large and pure traffic.
  • We work according to the CPA model. You do not pay anything for placing a promotional code. Only the target action (purchase) made by a client who comes from our website is paid. No costs – maximum benefits.
  • We help attract new visitors. We use not only promotional code traffic for this. We have many other marketing tools in our arsenal that will increase the position of your website.
  • The largest market players trust us. We offer convenient options for cooperation, and also provide clients with bonuses on an individual basis. Contact us now or fill out the feedback form!
We work individually in close contact with you
01

Analyzing your goals

02

Forming USP

03

Forming a promotion strategy

04

Carrying out integration

05

Preparing promotional materials

06

Launching promotion

07

Tracking the results

08

Making adjustments

09

Result

Or contact me personally:
Denis Tsurikov
Development Director
d.tsurikov@smartleads.team

