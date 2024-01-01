For advertisers
How to improve audience loyalty, increase sales and attract more traffic to the website?
What are promo codes and how are they useful for business
A promo code is a special combination of letters and numbers that allows you to get a discount on a certain product or service. Promo codes are beneficial not only to customers. It is a working tool for any business. Using promo codes allows you to:
Everyone likes discounts and promotions. Promo codes are a working way to attract new customers and retain existing ones.
Even if the difference in price is insignificant, the opportunity to make one or another purchase as part of a special offer will interest buyers. They receive discounts, and you receive increased sales and, accordingly, additional profit.
By placing a promo code on a large aggregator, you attract a lot of visitors to your site. This increases its position in the search results, which has a positive effect on both recognition and sales.
promokodus.com – the largest aggregator of promo codes in Runet!
promokodus.com is a promo code aggregator. Today, more than 3,500 advertisers cooperate with us, including Yandex.Market, LG, Eldorado and many other well-known names.
- Our website is a large promo code aggregator in the Russian Federation and the CIS. On average, the number of visitors is 1.5 million per month. These are all your potential clients. promokodus.com is a large and pure traffic.
- We work according to the CPA model. You do not pay anything for placing a promotional code. Only the target action (purchase) made by a client who comes from our website is paid. No costs – maximum benefits.
- We help attract new visitors. We use not only promotional code traffic for this. We have many other marketing tools in our arsenal that will increase the position of your website.
- The largest market players trust us. We offer convenient options for cooperation, and also provide clients with bonuses on an individual basis. Contact us now or fill out the feedback form!
Analyzing your goals
Forming USP
Forming a promotion strategy
Carrying out integration
Preparing promotional materials
Launching promotion
Tracking the results
Making adjustments
Result
