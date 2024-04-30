Assortment of the PUMA online store

Clothing: jackets, windbreakers, pants, leggings, T-shirts, tank tops, polos, sweatshirts, hoodies, underwear, tracksuits.

Footwear: sneakers, gym shoes, boots and flip-flops.

Accessories: hats, bags, backpacks, gloves, face masks, balls, shin guards and much more.

How to buy discounted PUMA products

Subscribe to company news and receive a 10% discount on your first order.

Buy the latest sizes for half the price.

Get a 5% discount when paying for your order online via Google Pay or by credit card.

Buy Puma clothes and shoes with a promotion valid for certain collections.

Get free shipping - this promotion becomes available periodically. On other days, free delivery is valid for a total order amount of 6,500 rubles.

How to activate a discount coupon

View all current promotions and choose the most profitable option.

Click on the Show code or Open coupon button from Puma.

A window with the promotion rules will open, read them carefully to do everything correctly and get a discount. Sometimes there may be no conditions, then the promotion is available to all buyers.

Go to the online opened store tab where all the sale products are presented.

How to make a purchase online with a discount

When choosing products, place them in the cart. Don't forget to indicate your size and desired color.

Check your purchases again in your cart and click Place an order button.

Indicate your city and you will be shown the delivery methods available to you. At this stage you can enter the promo code that you copied earlier. It will reduce the final cost of the order.

Select a payment method, enter the delivery address and your contact information.

The PUMA online store is the official website of the sportswear manufacturer. Here you can buy items for men, women and children. Order unique items created in collaboration with famous people and companies. Periodically the store hosts sales with discounts up to 75% off. Use Puma promo codes for more economy. They can be got from the website promokodus.com.Puma products are distinguished by high quality workmanship and used materials. All clothing and shoes are suitable for everyday wear, except sports equipment. It does not restrict movement and combines comfort and style. Allows the skin to breathe during walks and physical activity.The items purchased in the online store will delight you for many seasons, and doubly delight if you purchase Puma products with a discount. The timing of promotions and the number of products available for them are limited. We recommend you to subscribe to the newsletter from promokodus.com and be one of the first to know about sales.The online store does not pamper its customers with frequent discounts. It is necessary to literally monitor offers, expecting a price reduction of the desired product. We invite you to subscribe to our newsletter. In this case you will not miss the start of the sale. Check out all the offers collected on one page.If the terms of the promotion require you to enter a special code when placing an order, you can obtain it on our website. In this case a window with a promo code from Puma will open after clicking Show code. Copy it for the future use.You can pay for items at the PUMA online store via Google Pay, Apple Pay, Visa, Maestro, MIR bank card or upon receipt of the order by courier. Several delivery options available. They may differ for different cities in Russia. Receive orders at Russian post, through Courier Online service, DPD, at postamats and PickPoint pick-up points. Pick up your products at the nearest Puma offline store.