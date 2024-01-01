How does Promokodus work?

Promokodus – large online catalog of discounts, promotions and promotional codes. Every day we collect offers from stores and online services so that our users can buy cheaper. All promotional codes presented on the site are free. Virtual shopping – the savings are real!





How to get a discount?





Find the store or service you are interested in using search or special signs.









Click the button to see the promotional code. In the next window you will be redirected to the online store website.









Copy the code and paste it when placing an order on the store’s website.









When purchasing a product in a store, enter a promotional code and receive a discount. Don't forget to visit our website next time and share your impressions!









Come to our website for promotional codes next time! Or subscribe to the email newsletter for the best offers. There are a lot of interesting things there;)