More about Booking.com

«Booking.com» – booking system for hotels and other types of accommodation, popular all over the world. Having worked in the tourism market for more than 20 years, the company has earned a reputation as an honest and reliable aggregator with a huge database. For greater convenience and mobility, a proprietary app for smartphones and tablets has been developed. Every day, 1,500,000 nights of accommodation are booked through it and on the Booking.com website. You can reserve your chosen room in 40 languages, payment is accepted in various world currencies.

Advantages of booking on «Booking.com»

Every day, thousands of users choose this service to search for a hotel for a vacation or business trip. Why is Booking so good?

Big choice. The database contains luxurious rooms in chain hotels, affordable hostels and gorgeous mansions. Here you can find the ideal option for a noisy company, a secluded honeymoon or a business trip. Attractive price. The search engine will offer profitable options with discounts, as well as daily promotions, secret promo codes and bonuses for regular customers. No commissions or extra charges: you will pay the exact price indicated on the hotel description page. After the first order, the system issues invitation coupons for friends. Speed and convenience. You can make a reservation through the mobile app. Confirmation is sent by email; you just need to show it on your phone screen upon check-in. Care and support. Customer service is ready to answer questions and resolve problems 24/7 in more than 40 languages. In case of disputes, as a rule, Booking takes the customer’s side and compensates him for the expenses incurred. Reliable information. On the page of each option, be it a world-famous hotel or a tiny ranch, you will find real photographs of the interior and surroundings, detailed descriptions and honest reviews of people who have already visited this place. The rating system will help you learn about the pros and cons of the chosen accommodation.

In addition, almost every hotel on booking.com offers rooms with free cancellation. You can always adjust your plans or upgrade your accommodation class, and our promo codes will make your trip even more profitable.

How to book on «Booking»?

We recommend registering on the website before starting to search for hotels. In this case, you will have access to special discounts and the lowest prices. Fill out the search form: specify the location, hotel name, travel dates and number of guests. Click «Check prices» – a list of options will appear, sorted by Booking recommendations. Pay attention to discount offers, location and additional bonuses. Click «View» on the offer you like – the hotel page with available rooms will open. Select the ones you need and specify their quantity, click «I’m booking». To guarantee your reservation, you may need a bank card number and contact information. No money is deducted! Don't forget to enter a promo code to reduce the cost of your purchase. To do this, click «Do you have a promo code?» and enter it in the window that appears. The price will change automatically. Confirm the procedure with the «Finish» button. You will receive an email with your order code and hotel address.

Types of «Booking.com» bonuses and coupons

There are several ways to save on accommodation on a business trip or vacation:

Promotions and discounts directly from hotels specifically for Booking.com (indicated by a red price on top of the old amount crossed out);

registration in the Booking system (becoming a regular customer, the participant receives Genius status and especially favorable offers);

subscription to the newsletter (new offers, discount coupons and promo codes will be sent by email);

Promokodus promo codes and coupons (these secret combinations should be entered when ordering to reduce the price).

Types of promo codes

The Promokodus team has prepared current discount programs for you, that will allow you to book the apartments you like without worrying about the safety of your travel budget. On the page of our service for searching promo codes you will find the following offers:

promotion for returning part of the booking amount to your card;

announcement of discounts for members of the Genius loyalty program;

benefit for the first order;

a list of seasonal Booking.com promo codes, which is constantly updated;

hotel promotional offers.

Looking for a dream hotel? With «Booking» promo codes for April - May 2024 you can book accommodation without overpaying to agencies. Pack your bags quickly and don't forget your discount coupon!