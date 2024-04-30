Slurm School offers full-time and distance learning for technical professionals. The centre's catalogue includes many in-demand areas: data management, JavaScript development, application architecture, and much more. Individuals can study the programme in groups at intensives and courses, while corporate projects are available for organisations. Among the speakers are experienced engineers, developers and other experts with extensive work experience. After registration and payment of the invoice, you will have access to your "Personal account". Thanks to the current promotions, you will be able to get an actual profession or useful skills on the most favorable terms! Pay attention to the Slurm promo codes for April - May 2024 of the year in India collected on this page! They give the right to get big discounts and various bonuses! Choose the right offers in this section, activate them and save a solid amount of money!

Learn more Hide