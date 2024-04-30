Read more about «AliExpress»

The famous Chinese trading platform features hundreds of thousands of sellers and millions of products. AliExpress.com ships orders to more than 200 countries around the world. Entrepreneurs communicate with customers in 15 languages. Russian customers love «AliExpress» for free delivery even to remote regions and for low prices. AliExpress.com sells literally everything: from clothing and cosmetics to garden tools and auto products. Each item in the online store catalog is provided with a detailed description, photos and reviews from real customers. Typically, sellers are happy to make contact and are ready to help with choosing a size and other questions. There is a convenient order protection system: if your purchase is lost or arrived with a defect, you will either receive a partial or full refund, or get a new product. Despite the initially low prices, AliExpress allows you to save even more. Every day, new products are offered at discounts, and a proprietary smartphone application gives access to special prices and secret coupons. The TMall department contains original products of famous world brands: ASUS, Oodjj, Canon, Oral-B, Casio, Bosch, Lenovo, Apple and others. Delivery is carried out from the Moscow warehouse in a much shorter time. Each purchase is accompanied by a certificate, electronic receipt and warranty card. At the same time, TMall retains all the advantages of the Chinese marketplace: promotions and discounts, reasonable prices and a convenient online store interface.





AliExpress assortment

The catalog of the online platform is huge: it contains more than 100,000,000 products in various categories.

Women's and men's clothing and shoes. Underwear, erotic sets, pajamas.

Hair accessories, belts, glasses, gloves.

Watches, jewelry.

Products for children, pregnancy and maternity.

Automobile and motorcycle spare parts, tools.

Computer and household appliances, electronics, lighting, mobile and Internet communications, software.

Protection and safety devices: video cameras, alarms, safes.

Electronic components, batteries.

Products for building a house and arranging a garden: materials, components, plumbing, varnishes and paints.

Everything for household and interior design.

Home and office furniture.

Pet products: clothing, toys, food and hygiene items.

Products for hygiene, health and beauty. Consumables and equipment for beauty salons, as well as for make-up, manicure and hairstyle specialists.

Products in the «18+» category.

Sporting goods and travel accessories. Bags, suitcases, backpacks.

Toys, everything for celebrations and parties: outfits, decorations, interior decor elements, sets for banquets and competitions.

Non-standard goods: uniforms, traditional clothing, wigs, stage costumes.

Searching for products on AliExpress is convenient: you can set up filters, use tips and selections.

All sales and promo codes «AliExpress»

Here – are some tips from the Promokodus.com team on how to make shopping on AliExpress profitable and enjoyable.

Look for the discount symbol on the product images in the catalog. Attention! The seller sets the validity period of the discount on individual items himself.

Place your order through the AliExpress app and products will cost even less.

Use special vouchers. Some are valid for the entire range of the online platform, others are issued by sellers of specific stores upon purchase for a certain amount. Look for special offers in your «Profile», in the «My Coupons» section.

Stay tuned for holiday sales and seasonal promotions. They are announced on the main page, in the mail and in the mobile app.

Add your favorite stores to the selection, and the system will offer new products with discounts.

The «Flash deals» tab contains positions with the maximum discount, presented in limited quantities. Be the first to place your order!

Install the AliExpress app for iOS and Android. Prices here are lower than on the website, and you can also earn coins to buy coupons through games and tasks. Also take part in the «freebie» drawing: submit a request for a product and get a chance to win a special prize! Using the «Share and Earn» option, you can get money for your next purchases by recommending products to friends.

Useful little things are collected in the «Everything under $5» section. Incredibly, there are also discounts on such products!

Issue a Tinkoff bank card and get cashback on your purchases.

Take advantage of our coupons and promo codes. In the selection from Promokodus.com you will find the latest codes and promotions.

Step-by-step instructions for using coupons

You can use a promotional code posted on our website or offered by the trading platform. To enjoy all the features of «AliExpress», you should go through a simple registration procedure. Find the appropriate code and copy it from the window that appears after clicking the «Open coupon» button. Your own AliExpress vouchers are collected in your «Profile» on the corresponding tab. Special winning coupons are automatically applied to orders if all promotional conditions are met. There is another way to save money. Select all the desired products in the required color and size, add them to your «Cart». When you are finished shopping, click «Go to Cart». Each card contains offers with coupons from the seller or special conditions for purchasing multiple items. Check the correctness of the information, delivery method and click the «Checkout» button. By default, your address will be based on your profile information, but you can change it. Check the order details, leave comments to the seller if necessary. Enter your payment details, check the boxes «Use AliExpress coupon» или «Use promo code» and insert the code number in the special field. You will immediately see the total purchase amount including all discounts. Click «Confirm and pay». The contractor will have 24 hours to accept the order. Until the moment when the parcel is in your hands and you confirm its receipt, the money will be stored on «AliExpress».

Black Friday on AliExpress

AliExpress, the largest marketplace for a variety of goods from China, annually holds the largest autumn Black Friday sale. This year was no exception. Buyers looking for original products at the best prices have access to a catalog of women's and men's clothing, shoes, accessories, all kinds of little things for home, stationery and much more. The huge assortment will definitely please everyone! Our collection of free promo codes at Promokodus.com will help you find the right Black Friday discount offer. Choose, buy and save with us! Do you want to be the first to receive information about super discounts and sales on AliExpress? Our service will help you search for great deals and enjoy thoughtful shopping. «AliExpress» coupons for April - May 2024 are carefully selected and checked. Hurry up to get the maximum benefit!