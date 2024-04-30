About the store «Labyrint»

«Labyrint» – one of the largest bookstores on the Internet. It sells a variety of literature, from children's to scientific, as well as creative goods and stationery. The company has more than 1000 points for issuing orders in many cities.

Online Bookstore «Labyrint»

115419, Moscow, 2nd Roshchinsky passage, building 8, building 4.

Email: shop@labirintmail.ru

Free calls within Russia (from mobiles and landlines): 8 800 500-95-25

There are different ways to pay in the store. Various discounts and promotions are provided for book lovers. Everything is done here for the convenience of customers.

Advantages of an online store Labirint.ru

The site has user-friendly navigation and a nice design. This allows customers to easily find and select the products they are interested in – books, toys, gifts – and find out what action is taking place today. You can place an order with just one click. Among the main advantages of the online store are the following:

a wide range of products,

the latest literature,

ease of ordering,

fast delivery of goods,

responsive consultants.

In addition, everyone who needs a book or other products from the range can save money on purchases thanks to good promotions and code words. The shop works with a large number of payment systems. You can pay for purchases not only in cash, but also with plastic cards, and with the help of electronic wallets, and through terminals. If you need a book or other products for which there is a promotion, order goods not only on the site of the shop «Labyrinth», but also by phone. Take the opportunity to pay for the order in advance: in this case your parcel will be formed first.

Large assortment

Each customer of «Labyrinth» shop can buy products from different categories:

fiction,

popular science publications,

children's books,

textbooks and manuals,

writing and sketching supplies,

toys for child development,

various sets for creativity,

stationery and supplies for schoolchildren,

souvenirs, audiobooks, computer software, movies and music.

In addition, in the online shop «Labyrinth» it is possible to buy gift certificates that give great discounts on the purchase of books, souvenirs, creative kits and other goods. In each section of the catalogue there are hints to help the buyer navigate in the choice of assortment. Any user will easily find out how much the literature he needs costs. Here is the latest literature and not only, there is an opportunity to read reviews and see what rating has a certain book, toy or gift.

Flexible discount system

Those who need a good book, gift or other products from the online shop «Labyrinth», for which there is a discount, you need to know how to get it. A lot of interesting promotions are provided for buyers.

Free delivery. Depending on the amount spent on the goods (books, sets, souvenirs), it is carried out by courier or to a pick-up point. Big discount on your second purchase. It will increase as you purchase books and other items. A birthday present. To receive the coupon, the buyer must specify the date of his birth. A birthday surprise is guaranteed! Bonus on authorisation via social networks. A customer who registers through their account receives a discount on their first purchase. Cumulative discounts. They can be received by regular customers of the «Labyrinth» shop.

In addition, buyers of literature, gifts, souvenirs, toys, receive cacheback under the «Secret word» promotion. Part of the money spent will be returned if you enter a promo code in a certain box on the website of the «Labyrinth» shop.

How to use promo codes

Promo codes of the online shop «Labyrinth» give you the opportunity to get discounts on a wide range of goods. With them, any book, textbook, souvenir will cost much cheaper. To use the codes, follow a simple algorithm.

Choose a book or other favourite item in «Labyrinth» and place it in «Basket». Find and copy the promo code. Check if it matches the items in your order. If it does not match, it may not work or the discount will be small. On the checkout page, specify «Secret word». It must be entered in a special box. Click on the «Check» button, then the discount will be taken into account while calculating the price of the item.

If you need a book or other goods at the best price, then «Secret Word» – is the best way to save money. Thanks to special codes, literature becomes more affordable. Promo code gives the buyer a lot of advantages. By specifying it, the client of the shop receives a book or some set of small and useful stationery as a gift. Despite the fact that it is a trifle, thanks to such promotions, you want to come back here for shopping again.

Features of promo codes

Special «Secret word» each customer can use it only once. With its help it is possible to get a benefit on literature or other range of products. However, the following additional conditions must necessarily be taken into account:

period of validity,

minimum order price,

publisher's name,

the day of the week on which the code is valid.

There are code words that offer a small discount, but considering that shipping is free after applying them, it's a good deal.

