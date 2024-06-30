seo.addblock
We use cookies for your convenience.
More details
.
Discounts on everything!
Lenovo
Marks & Spencer
Norton
Acer
Oneplus
PUMA
Alibaba
Mamba
Your country India?
Confirm
Change
RU
BY
KZ
UA
AZ
AM
GE
KG
MD
TJ
TM
UZ
IN
Home page
Sites by category
Websites in alphabetical order
About the project
Contacts
New offers
Borzo
ShopClues
Bookmyshow
McDonalds
Flipkart
Pond5
RU
BY
KZ
UA
AZ
AM
GE
KG
MD
TJ
TM
UZ
IN
We are in social networks
Home page
Websites by category
Accessories
Jewelry
Giva
Giva Coupon & Promo Codes
All
Discount
Promo code
Delivery
Giva active coupons and promo codes for June 2024
10
0
50% off on third product in the Cart by using Giva promo code!
0
30.06.2024
O50
Show code
O50
Show code
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
20
0
Silver jewelry with ₹500 benefit using Giva promo code!
0
30.06.2024
500
Show code
500
Show code
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
26
0
Jewellery with 30% benefit using Giva promo code!
0
30.06.2024
S30
Show code
S30
Show code
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
24
0
20% off on stylish jewelry using Giva promo code!
0
30.06.2024
S20
Show code
S20
Show code
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
10
0
₹300 on elegant jewellery with Giva promo code!
0
30.06.2024
300
Show code
300
Show code
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
20
0
15% on any jewelry using Giva promo code!
0
30.06.2024
OVE
Show code
OVE
Show code
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
12
0
Bestsellers with benefits up to 50%!
0
30.06.2024
Open coupon
Open coupon
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
24
0
Free delivery!
0
30.06.2024
Open coupon
Open coupon
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
Recommended!
14
0
All promotions and discounts of the Giva store in one place!
0
30.06.2024
Open coupon
Open coupon
until 30 June 2024
0
until 30 June 2024
Show more coupons
Didn't find
promo code
?
Be the first to receive
Similar offers
Tanishq
Add a review
Post a review
Access to secret promo codes
Receive
I agree to
processing of personal data
and receiving e-mail newsletters with promo codes and discounts.
I consent to
receiving promotional e-mails
Войти в систему
E-mail
Пароль
Войти
* Данные для входа в личный кабинет выдаются при заключении договора пользователя системой LinkSense
Confirm